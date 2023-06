Latsis and Costamare-backed Neptune Maritime Leasing has announced a “collaboration” with former Ocean Yield chief executive Lars Solbakken.

The Jersey-registered operation has brought the experienced shipping and finance man in as an advisor to the executive board.

Harris Antoniou, founder and chief executive of Neptune Leasing, said he was honoured that “yet another leading shipping expert has agreed to support our platform of leasing services to the maritime community”.