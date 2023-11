DFDS chief executive Torben Carlsen is not ruling out further sale and leaseback deals for ships as the alternative financing option becomes more attractive.

The boss of the Danish ro-ro and ropax group sold three of its freight ro-ros to compatriot Navigare Capital in October.

“I think with that we show the market that we do not need to own the vessels as long as we have operational control of them,” Carlsen told TradeWinds.