Norwegian shipping tycoon John Fredriksen has been rejected by shareholders of New York-based International Seaways in his efforts to remove board members and squash extension of the company’s “poison pill” language.

Tuesday’s annual shareholder session in Manhattan came as a victory for International Seaways chief executive Lois Zabrocky, who had been targeted by Fredriksen’s camp for defeat in seeking re-election to the board.

Also prevailing was Kate Blankenship, the former Fredriksen group stalwart who was also seeking re-election to the board and opposed by Fredriksen’s Famatown and Seatankers Group.