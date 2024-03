Two former AP Moller-Maersk bosses are ready to take their shipping technology investment venture to the next level.

Copenhagen-based Nine Realms was set up by the Danish owner’s former head of growth Sune Stilling at the end of 2020.

Sources told Bloomberg the company is now ready to close its first fund this month having reached half of its eventual cash target of $200m ($218m), thanks to backing from the world’s super-rich.