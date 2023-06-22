Investment bank the Maxim Group came under attack for its controversial shipping deal-making on Thursday on a panel at the annual Marine Money Week conference in New York.

The hostile fire came from Ridgebury Tankers chief financial officer Hew Crooks, who took aim at Maxim shipping investment banker Larry Glassberg as he sat just inches away on the dais.

The exchange started innocently enough as Crooks recounted how Ridgebury had disposed of some 40 vessels over the past two years in the suezmax and MR tanker sectors while pocketing roughly $750m, with all sales coming above net asset values.