Malaysian shipowner MISC has sealed its first sustainability-linked loan with big-name lenders.

Standard Chartered led the $527m refinancing of six very large ethane carriers (VLECs) as structuring bank and sustainability coordinator.

The 98,000-cbm vessels were delivered in 2020 and 2021 from Hyundai Heavy Industries and Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.

The Kuala Lumpur-based owner named other lenders in the syndicate as Korea Development Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, DBS, Export-Import Bank of Malaysia and MUFG Bank.