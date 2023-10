Product and chemical tankers proved the only positive segments for Mitsui OSK Lines in second quarter results released Tuesday show.

The Japanese giant saw net income slump nearly 75% to ¥150.7bn ($1bn) for the quarter as the boost to its bottom line caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continues to wear off.

MOL’s energy segment, which includes the two tanker types, was the only shipping segment to report a year-on-year increase in ordinary profit up 70% to ¥37.6bn.