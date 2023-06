German lender MM Warburg is expanding into the private debt market with the launch of a $150m shipping credit fund.

Ship finance Christian Speer and Jens Dose who co-manage the Hamburg-based shipping desk believe the move will help raise the bank’s profile and enable “more and bigger transactions to come”.

The privately-owned bank has hired senior professionals from the German fund management sector who will form the team that will run the Luxembourg-based credit fund.