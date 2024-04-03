Japan’s Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has sealed more green financing to fund another new VLCC in China.

The company said it has arranged a transition-linked loan (TLL) for an unspecified amount with Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

The cash will go towards the construction of an LNG dual-fuel VLCC being built at Dalian Cosco KHI Ship Engineering.

The yard is owned by Kawasaki Heavy Industries and China Cosco Shipping.

Two 309,000-dwt VLCCs were ordered there by MOL in 2022 and then two more last year.

Brokers believe the shipowner is paying about $130m per ship.

Deliveries will be in 2025 and 2026.

This is the group’s sixth financing package based on the sustainable finance framework set up in January.

MOL has been contacted for further details.

The company is “steadily pursuing environmental strategy initiatives,” it said.

Six newbuildings funded in January

The January deal saw six newbuildings financed in total.

Loans will go towards two LNG dual-fuel ferries, a bulk carrier equipped with MOL’s Wind Challenger sail, one LNG dual-fuel pure car/truck carrier, an LNG dual-fuel VLCC and one VLGC.

Transition-linked loans take into account greenhouse gas reduction targets that MOL has set in advance when determining loan conditions, including the interest rate.

MOL said its environmental strategy is key to the company.

“The group is committed to solving environmental issues through co-creation with its stakeholders as it aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” the owner said.

“The group will utilise this framework to implement sustainable finance flexibly and continuously,” it added.