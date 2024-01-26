Mitsui OSK Lines has secured fresh loans to finance six newbuildings after establishing a sustainable finance framework statement.

The Japanese group signed three transition loans and one transition-linked loan in December. It’s also scheduled to conclude another transition-linked loan in January or February.

The loans will finance the construction of two LNG dual-fueled ferries, one bulk carrier equipped with MOL’s Wind Challenger sail, one LNG dual-fueled pure car and truck carrier, one LNG dual-fuelled VLCC and one VLGC.