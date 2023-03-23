The iconic “charging bull” sculpture outside the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan had some company on Tuesday when a shipping bull came to the neighbourhood.

It was none other than Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer, who was there to support the listing of his Cool Company (CoolCo) on the New York Stock Exchange, wielding a mean gavel as he rang the session’s closing bell.

Past and future

In remarks aimed at CoolCo and the LNG trade, and indeed in a subsequent background discussion with Streetwise on shipping more generally, Ofer was nothing but upbeat on what is to come.