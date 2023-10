Their ship has come in.

Operators of tankers in the aframax, suezmax and LR2 sectors are enjoying the spoils of a fourth-quarter market surge, and that has led US investment bank Jefferies to hike earnings estimates and price targets for Teekay Tankers and Herbjorn Hansson’s Nordic American Tankers.

Jefferies lead shipping analyst Omar Nokta told clients in a note on Thursday that he is raising previous estimates in those three tonnage categories by nearly 30% based on bookings to date.