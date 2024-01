Global shipowner and commercial operator Navig8 Group is believed to be in talks to sell its fleet and pools operation to wealthy Abu Dhabi buyers for around $1.2bn.

Navig8 officials are dismissive of chatter around a huge deal with a Middle Eastern investor after rumours swept through the market in the past 24 hours.

Shipping markets, however, have been buzzing as rumours of the deal spread on both sides of the Atlantic.