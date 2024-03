Navigare Capital Partners have secured a first close of nearly $350m for its third fund, Maritime Investment Fund III.

Earlier on Friday, it was announced that the Danish alternative investment fund manager has ordered another offshore wind vessel, a 2,000-dwt 85.5-loa CSOV, from Fincantieri-owned Vard.

“The fund builds on the success of our two previous vintages, which have both delivered double-digit operating cash yields and exceeded the IRR target,” Navigare said in a post on LinkedIn.