Denmark’s DFDS has sold three of its freight ro-ros to Navigare Capital in a leaseback deal.

Navigare is paying DKK 1.5bn ($212m) for the 6,690-lane-metre Flandria Seaways, Humbria Seaways (both built 2020) and Scandia Seaways (built 2021).

The deal comes with charters back to DFDS over five years.