Is Navios Maritime Partners’ “abysmal” stock valuation linked to principal Angeliki Frangou’s efforts to take private sister company Navios Maritime Holdings on the cheap?

The question is being raised by an activist holder in Navios Partners, and for a change, it’s not US investor “disgruntled” Ned Sherwood.

This time it is J Mintzmyer, founder of buy-side research outfit Value Investor’s Edge.