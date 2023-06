Paris-based financier NEoT Green Mobility has taken its first steps into shipping in a deal with Sweden’s Northern Offshore Services (NOS).

The company said it is accelerating the shipowner’s greening of its fleet through “innovative” funding for four new hybrid crew transfer vessels (CTVs).

NEoT said the offshore ships will be equipped with the latest low-emission engine technology and are capable of operating in hybrid or fully electrical mode when performing transit and docking.