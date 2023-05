Two leading Norwegian shipping bosses have bought shares in their companies for the first time.

Lasse Kristoffersen, chief executive of Wallenius Wilhelmsen, and his successor in the top job at Torvald Klaveness — Ernst Meyer — now have skin in the game.

Oslo bourse filings showed Kristoffersen acquired 5,000 shares at NOK 66 each on Thursday for a total outlay of NOK 330,000 ($30,000).

The company told TradeWinds that this was his first purchase of the stock.