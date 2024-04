Sissener Corporate Bond Fund increased its bets on shipping bonds in March.

After buying bonds issued by leasing firm Ocean Yield and seismic vessel owner Shearwater, the fund now holds 8% in shipping compared with 5% in February.

“We continue to be selective in our approach and subscribed to the new bonds issued by the leasing company Ocean Yield and the seismic company Shearwater,” the fund said in the report for March.