Norwegian state pension fund Folketrygdfondet has emerged as the second-largest owner of Hoegh Autoliners following the exit of AP Moller-Maersk.

The fund bought 4.5m of the shares sold by Maersk last month, paying NOK 405m ($37.2m), according to Finansavisen.

An updated shareholder list on the car carrier company’s website shows the fund has more than doubled its position to 4.3%.