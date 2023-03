NYK Line has agreed to transfer its holding in Nippon Cargo Airlines (NCA) to Japanese airline ANA Holdings.

The international air cargo business was jointly established by NYK, Mitsui OSK Lines, Yamashita Kisen and K Line in 1978, but became a wholly owned NYK subsidiary in 2010.

Ownership of an airline marked the liner company out as a more diversified and comprehensive transportation business than its domestic competitors.