Alexander Saverys has been no stranger to headlines in the past couple of years as his family went toe-to-toe with John Fredriksen for ownership of Euronav.

An 18-month takeover battle was resolved late last year as Fredriksen walked away with 24 vessels in the largest sale-and-purchase deal in VLCC market history.

On stage at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum at Posidonia, Saverys faced the question on everyone’s lips from TradeWinds editor-in-chief Julian Bray.