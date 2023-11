Singapore’s Pacific Radiance has unveiled plans for a heavily discounted rights issue as it looks to return to offshore support vessel (OSV) ownership.

The Singapore-listed company plans to issue 1.35bn new shares at SGD 0.023 per share in a move that could raise up to SGD 31.1m ($22m).

The shares are being issued on the basis of three rights shares for every one ordinary share already held by shareholders of the company.