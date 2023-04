Niche Norwegian lender Pareto Bank has seen its maritime portfolio drop in the first quarter, but a modest uptick is expected over the whole of 2023.

The Oslo-listed institution said the shipping book had shrunk to NOK 1.62bn ($152m) to 31 March, from NOK 1.8bn in the fourth quarter.

The bank focuses on medium-sized shipowners, family offices and the investment project market.

Corporate loans made up 39% of the exposure and the rest was loans to investment projects.