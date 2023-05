New York-listed Genco Shipping & Trading has expressed a strong commitment to keep its quarterly dividend alive even in weaker conditions for dry bulk rates, and it took a step in that direction on Wednesday.

The Manhattan-based outfit announced it would pay its 15th consecutive distribution, this one of $0.15, even though there was no money available for dividends under its high-payout formula.

John Wobensmith-led Genco therefore, at the request of management, dipped into its $10.8m