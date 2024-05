Pelagic Partners, a shipping fund manager set up four years ago by Niels Hartmann and Atef Abou Merhi, has unveiled another payout to shareholders as its value increases.

The Cyprus-based company said its Pelagic Fund I has paid out its fourth consecutive annual dividend since its inception in 2020.

No cash figures were given, but executive director Ahmad Abou Merhi told TradeWinds: “The latest dividend distribution under Pelagic Fund I yields 6.5%.”