Seismic survey shipowner PGS has sold $40.6m of new shares to ensure it is “financially robust” ahead of its merger with charterer TGS.
The company launched the transaction on Monday, the same day it announced the TGS combination.
Seismic survey vessel owner says private placement was over-subscribed
