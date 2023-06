The other shoe has dropped as Eagle Bulk Shipping continues to build its defences against a possible hostile takeover.

The Connecticut dry bulk owner has adopted a shareholder rights agreement — informally known as a “poison pill” —into its bylaws that will in effect cap any pursuer at 15% of the stock.

The measure, revealed in a securities filing before the start of trading on Friday, comes just after word that Greek container ship owner Danaos has increased its holding to 11.3%