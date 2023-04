New York-based International Seaways is taking no chances when it comes to its relationship with largest shareholder and famed corporate raider John Fredriksen.

The company’s board has approved a three-year extension of “poison pill” provisions in its bylaws that promise Fredriksen serious dilution should he move his stake in the company beyond the 20% threshold.

The amended “shareholder rights agreement” is in effect a somewhat weaker form of poison, however.