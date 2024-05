As another earnings season rolls out for dry bulk shipowners, public-company management teams will have a chance to persuade investors that they should be treated better than shipping’s version of Rodney Dangerfield.

This is to say that, as in the stock line of the US comedian, they “don’t get no respect”.

As a group, listed dry bulk owners were trading at an average of 84% of their net asset values, according to a research note this week from Clarksons Securities.