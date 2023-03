Two members of BW LPG’s top management team have cashed in stock worth $1.3m after strong rises in the company’s share price.

The VLGC owner said in a filing in Oslo that commercial executive vice president Niels Rigault and chief financial officer Elaine Ong exercised options for shares granted in 2020 under a long-term incentive plan.

They then sold them on 8 March at an average price of NOK 88.19