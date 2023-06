The billionaire shipowning Saade clan now has a fortune of $21.6bn after the container ship boom.

This is according to the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.

The assessment comes as the Saades change the top management at Merit France, its family office, to deal with the windfall, a move flagged in December.

A filing reported by Bloomberg showed that Michel Sirat, 62, has now taken over as head of the company from Joseph Dakkak, who has resigned.