New York-listed Scorpio Tankers is on the verge of sealing up to $1bn in bank lending that would enable it to accelerate buyouts of expensive lease financing for its fleet of product carriers.

Scorpio announced talks with “a group of financial institutions” after beating Wall Street analysts’ consensus earnings estimates for the first quarter. It recorded adjusted net income of $195.6m, or $3.31 per diluted share, against the consensus bet of $3.09 per share.

The Emanuele Lauro-led owner also increased its quarterly dividend for the second time in consecutive quarters, pushing it to $0.25