New York-listed Scorpio Tankers has sealed a mammoth new $1bn debt package that is tipped to accelerate its unwinding of higher-priced lease financing.

Scorpio management first disclosed on 2 May in a quarterly earnings call that it was in talks with “a group of financial institutions” for a term loan and revolving credit facility that would run between $750m and $1bn in total.

The effort proved to be “oversubscribed” by banks, Scorpio said in a statement on Tuesday.