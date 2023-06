US shipowner Seacor Marine Holdings has fixed new financing to pay back Chinese yard Cosco Shipping Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) for three platform supply vessel (PSV) newbuildings.

The 3,800-dwt Seacor Alps (built 2019) and Seacor Atlas (built 2020), and the 3,900-dwt Seacor Andes (built 2020) had been financed by the shipbuilder, the company said in a filing.

The new $28m loan is coming from Mountain Supply, an affiliate of Hudson Structured Capital Management.