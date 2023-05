German shipowner and asset manager MPC Munchmeyer Petersen Capital is working on more shipping decarbonisation deals this year.

The Hamburg group moved into the methanol-powered container ship space in 2021, ordering four 5,500-teu vessels in South Korea.

It later sold three of these to Norwegian leaseback owner Ocean Yield.

The units are chartered to Israel’s Zim over seven years and are being delivered this year and in 2024 by HJ Shipbuilding & Construction.