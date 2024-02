South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean swung back into profit during its 2023 financial year, posting net profit of KRW 160bn ($119.8m) as compared to a loss of KRW1.74tn a year earlier, when it was still known as Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

The shipyard group reported that its sales jumped 52.4% year-on-year to KRW 7.4tn, although its operating balance remained in the red.