Energy trader BGN International and shipowner Al Seer Marine have clinched a second round of funding for their jointly-owned VLGC newbuildings in South Korea.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) said it led a sharia-compliant syndicated transaction totalling AED 865m ($235m) to finance three new and energy-efficient gas carriers.

This financing marks the second tranche of a larger syndication amounting to $370m.