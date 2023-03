Mitsui OSK Lines has unveiled an ambitious long-term business plan, with an increased emphasis on non-shipping activities and growing stable income streams.

The plan, dubbed “Blue Action 2035”, kicks in from the start of the next financial year in April.

“In Blue Action 2035, MOL set its ideal vision for the financial year 2035 based on the rapidly changing external environment and the MOL Group’s advantages accumulated since its foundation,” the Japanese liner giant said.