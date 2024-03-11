The Oslo Stock Exchange has included BW LPG and MPC Container Ships in the OBX index.
The index consists of the 25 most traded stocks on the Oslo exchange.
The inclusion of the companies comes after shipping stocks have continued to rally.
BW LPG and MPC Container will be included in the OBX index after close on 15 March
