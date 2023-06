A categorical aversion to fossil fuels is holding back pragmatic efforts to manage the energy transition in shipping, leading investors and finance figures told an Oslo panel.

All-or-nothing thinkers who reject all fossil fuel-related investments are “the most disappointing stakeholders we deal with”, said Jan Erik Klepsland, investment director of John Fredriksen-controlled Seatankers Management.

“They think of shipping and oil and gas as tobacco,” he said.