European creditors are selling stakes in two of Greece’s systemically important banks, both of which are big lenders to local shipping.

Italian lender UniCredit on Monday acquired a 9% stake for €293m ($313m) in Athens-based Alpha Bank, which claims to be the biggest Greece-based maritime lender.

The seller is the Ηellenic Financial Stability Fund, or HFSF, a European Union-funded vehicle that bailed out all major Greek banks during the debt crisis after 2010.