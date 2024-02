Oslo-listed chemical tanker powerhouse Stolt-Nielsen has snapped up more than 3.2m shares in rival Odfjell, taking its overall holding to 13.6% of the company.

Stolt said in a securities filing with the Oslo Stock Exchange on Monday that more than 8.23m shares, pushing it past a required disclosure threshold that comes with 10% of the stock.

Stolt operates the world’s largest fleet of chemical tankers with some 90 shares.