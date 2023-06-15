Jefferies analyst Omar Nokta dropped a somewhat unusual client note on 9 June under the headline: “Ten ways that AI could impact maritime shipping.”
We’re used to the veteran researcher picking apart how China’s stumbling economy might affect the dry bulk market, or perhaps Saudi production cuts impacting the tanker sector, but artificial intelligence?
Intrigued, Streetwise set about reaching out to the New York-based pundit to learn more.
Ship finance is a riddle industry players need to solve to survive in a capital-intense business.