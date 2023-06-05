While predictable as can be, it was still an ugly Monday for US-listed tanker stocks as investors baulked at further adverse crude-supply news from Opec+.

Tanker stocks tumbled between 3% and 8% over the trading day in New York after the energy cartel elected to extend a previous 1.66m barrels-per-day supply cut for a further 12 months, and Saudi Arabia pledged a unilateral 1m bpd cut from its current quota.

As TradeWinds has reported, the stock selloff was predicted by financiers including Norwegian fund manager Joakim Hannisdahl.