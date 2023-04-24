When TW+ asked Scorpio Group president Robert Bugbee for his view on public shipping markets a decade hence, he liked the idea so much that he got to work on his own futuristic fantasy-scape. What part of this is deeply held belief, what part is cheeky fun, Bugbee’s not saying, except to note that all humour contains some elements of truth.

“Spring in Switzerland. It’s been four years since the Big Shipping Crash of 2029. Shipping markets and equity markets have been improving for a year, and I am looking forward to a non-deal roadshow.