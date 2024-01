Danish product tanker giant Torm has won an 8.25% fixed coupon rate on $200m in five-year unsecured bonds that will partly finance its acquisition of five LR2 tankers.

Torm announced on Thursday that the bonds due 25 January 2029 were issued after a tender found “strong global investor interest” and was “significantly oversubscribed.” Torm will apply to have the notes listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.