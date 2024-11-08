Danish Ship Finance (DSF) forecasts a drop in utilisation in 2025, driven by strong fleet growth and the potential normalisation of a “wave of disruptions” that have masked a surplus of supply.

“Nearly all major shipping segments are expected to see fleet utilisation decline, with some facing a rather tough period ahead,” the lender said in a report.

Shipping markets have been boosted by disruptions in the past years but markets may normalise, according to Christopher Rex, head of sustainability and research at the credit institute, and his team.