Tufton Group shareholders continue to up their stake in London-listed shipping fund Tufton Oceanic Assets.

The company said in a filing to the London Stock Exchange that an unnamed principal of its investment manager, Tufton Investment Management (TIM), acquired an additional 175,000 shares on Monday.

Tufton Group shareholders now control 6.16m shares. This is a little over 2% of a company worth $350m.