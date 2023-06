Tufton Group shareholders continue to up their stake in London-listed shipping fund Tufton Oceanic Assets.

A filing to the London stock exchange shows that unnamed principals of its investment manager, Tufton Investment Management (TIM), acquired 593,136 ordinary shares on 22 June.

These Tufton shareholders now have 6.97m shares, more than 2% of the company.

In addition, Tufton staff, Tufton directors and former Tufton shareholders bought a further 509,052 shares on the same date.